Packers Gifted Perfect Free Agent Kicker to Replace Anders Carlson
The Green Bay Packers should sign this experienced kicker who is hitting the open market.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers have a stacked roster across most positions. With one of the most talented young teams in the NFL, there aren't too many glaring needs they need to address in the offseason, especially on the offensive end. Except for their miserable kicker situation.
The Packers had one of the worst kicking performances in the league last season. Rookie Anders Carlson failed to live up to expectations as he ranked 29th in extra point percentage and 23rd in field goal percentage in 2023. This opens the door for a replacement kicker to come in in the offseason to be the new starter in Titletown.
Fortunately for the Packers, one of the best kickers in recent memory just became available.
Veteran Kicker Nick Folk is the Perfect Kicker Target for the Packers
Nick Folk, who spent last season with the Tennesee Titans is testing the free-agent market, according to Tom Pelissero. Over the last four seasons, he made 123 of 134 field goals. The 91.7% field goal percentage ranks the best among kickers in that span.
Signing Folk to be the starting kicker next season would be a huge upgrade for the Packers. The 39-year-old is one of the most experienced kickers in the league, something Green Bay sorely missed last season after legendary kicker Mason Crosby left.
It is hard to imagine the Packers beginning next year with Carlson as the starter. If they can get someone like Folk, that would be a huge boost to their Super Bowl odds, but any veteran kicker would likely be an upgrade over Carlson.
Green Bay currently has the tenth-best odds (+2200) in the NFL to win the Super Bowl next season.
