Packers Gifted New Backup QB Option After Veteran's Release
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers have a quarterback problem. Despite tackling the issue in the draft by selecting Michael Pratt out of Tulane, the Packers have yet to decide on their backup QB for the season. Both Sean Clifford and Pratt have struggled immensely in the preseason, leaving Packers fans concerned in the case of a potential Jordan Love injury.
Therefore, many fans are hoping for a QB2 upgrade, ideally a more experienced option. Roster cuts ahead of the cutdown deadline on Tuesday will present Green Bay with opportunities on that front. In fact, they already have.
The Miami Dolphins released veteran QB Mike White on Sunday, giving the Packers a solid backup option.
NFL News: Dolphins Release QB Mike White
White was a fifth-round pick of the Cowboys in the 2018 NFL Draft after a five-year college career with South Florida and Western Kentucky. In his rookie season, he was the third-string quarterback but lost his roster spot in 2019 after the team decided to carry just two quarterbacks into the regular season.
In the following two seasons, he spent time on the Jets practice squad before finally making his NFL debut in 2021, starting three games after an injury to Zach Wilson. After Wilson was eventually benched in 2022, White started four games for New York before suffering a season-ending rib injury. In those seven starts for the Jets, White had a 2-5 record, throwing for 2,145 yards and eight touchdowns to 12 interceptions.
In the 2023 offseason, White had signed a two-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. He backed up Tua Tagovailoa but failed to make a start all season. He was competing with former Kansas State star Skylar Thompson for the QB2 role in Miami this offseason and lost it. Now, White is a free agent and because he is a vested veteran, he is not subject to waivers, making him an intriguing option for the Packers.