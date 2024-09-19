Packers Get Surprise Jordan Love Injury Update After Practice Return
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers were without starting quarterback Jordan Love for last week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Malik Willis got the start for the injured Love, who suffered an MCL sprain in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Willis played well (12/14 for 122 yards, a touchdown, and 6 carries for 41 yards) as the Packers leaned on star running back Josh Jacobs to walk away with a six-point win over the Colts.
Heading into this weekend’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans, the thought is that Willis will be the starting quarterback for Green Bay.
However, the Packers received great news on Wednesday as Love unexpectedly returned to practice. Love told reporters he’s taking things day by day when asked about his availability for Sunday’s game, which isn’t surprising, given the nature of his injury.
That said, ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes that the Packers star quarterback could be back on the field sooner rather than later.
The NFL insider reported on Thursday that there’s a chance Love can return in time to start Sunday against the Titans, even though his knee injury was projected to take 3-4 weeks to heal.
A source told Schefter, "I wouldn’t be surprised if he plays this week." But the source also said, “It’s definitely day-by-day like he said, and 50-50 at best right now."
Nonetheless, if Love doesn’t play on Sunday against the Titans, he’ll have a ‘realistic chance’ to play in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings, which will be an important early test for both NFC North squads.
Green Bay wants Love back on the field as soon as possible, but they don’t want to rush him back if he’s not 100 percent healthy. The Packers are two-point road underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook against the Titans, but they showed everyone last week that they can win without Love.
