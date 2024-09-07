Packers Get Positive Update on Injured Starter After Eagles Game
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers are not off to a great start. Not only did they kick off their 2024 campaign with a loss to the Eagles, but they may also have lost Jordan Love to injury. Even though we don't know the details of Love's injury as of now, we got a good update on another starter who left the game on Friday.
Center Josh Myers left the game on the same fourth-quarter play that Love was injured in. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, there isn't much to be concerned about. Myers was reportedly dealing with cramping all game and couldn't continue anymore.
Packers News: Josh Myers OK After Leaving the Eagles Game
"Packers center Josh Myers also left the game injured on the same play that Love did, but told me postgame that he had been cramping throughout the second half and it reached a breaking point on that play. He got a couple IVs after the game and is all good, he said."- Matt Schneidman, The Athletic
After Myers was sidelined, Elgton Jenkins moved to center while Sean Rhyan and Jordan Morgan were at left guard and right guard, respectively. That was only for the final two plays of the game, so it's unclear whether that would be the lineup if Myers were to miss any time.
Fortunately for Packers fans, it seems the fourth-year offensive lineman will not miss time. However, all eyes are still on Jordan Love, whose status will determine the fate of the Packers season.