Packers Get Big Update on Injured Starter Ahead of Week 5
The Green Bay Packers are 2-2 going into Week 5. Their two-game win streak was halted when the Minnesota Vikings topped them 31-29 at Lambeau Field.
While it was great to get quarterback Jordan Love back on the field, they had receiver Christian Watson go down.
In the first quarter, his leg got trapped under a defender and fell to the ground backward. He walked off the field but was carted to the locker after leaving the blue medical tent.
He was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain but the Packers got some good news regarding his ankle.
Packers News: Christian Watson Unlikely To Land on IR
On Tuesday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Watson has a mild high-ankle sprain but is now unlikely to land on IR.
That means he's expected to return this month and won't need to miss the next four games.
This season, Watson has reeled in five receptions (8 targets) for 80 yards and one touchdown. He was fifth on the team in receiving yards, but his presence will still be missed. He's a 6-foot-4 playmaker with the speed to blow past any defender.
His numbers aren't the best thus far, but the absence of Love played a factor in that. Thankfully, the Packers have a long list of capable playmakers who can step up and be effective.
It starts Sunday when the Packers travel to the West Coast to play the Los Angeles Rams. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Green Bay opened up as a three-point favorite.
