Packers Get Bad Injury News Ahead of Week 4 Vikings Showdown
By Jovan Alford
Green Bay Packers fans are waiting to see what starting quarterback Jordan Love’s injury status will be for Sunday’s NFC North battle against the Minnesota Vikings. Love has missed the last two games with an MCL sprain he suffered in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
However, Love shockingly returned to the practice field last week before the Tennessee Titans’ game, opening the door for him to come back quicker than expected. With that in mind, all signs point to Love being on the field Sunday.
Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Thursday that Love was limited at practice and said “We'll give him up to game time,” per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.
While Packers fans are keeping a close eye on Love’s status, they aren’t excited to hear that the Vikings’ offense is getting stronger before Sunday’s contest.
Minnesota second-year wide receiver Jordan Addison returned to practice this week after missing the last two games with an ankle injury suffered in Week 1. Addison told reporters he’s feeling good, which is great for Minnesota, but not for the Packers’ secondary.
“I’m feeling good to jump back in,” the second-year wideout said (h/t Mark Craig of the Minneapolis Star Tribune). “We hot right now. Sam [Darnold] looking good. The O-line is playing good. We got a good run game going. I feel like having me out there is just going to take it up a notch."
The Packers’ secondary has played okay through the first three games, allowing 222.7 passing yards per game (11th-most in the NFL). However, with Jaire Alexander likely defending Justin Jefferson, Eric Stokes will have the tough task of keeping Addison in front of him.
Stokes has had his issues in pass coverage this season, giving up one receiving touchdown and posting a 109 pass rating allowed when targeted. You have to imagine Vikings QB Sam Darnold will look to attack Stokes, so Green Bay’s defensive front must apply pressure to limit any big plays in the passing game.
