Packers Announce Anthem Singer for Week 4 vs. Vikings
By Jovan Alford
After spending last week on the road, the Green Bay Packers will return home to Lambeau Field as they prepare for an NFC North clash against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.
There will be a lot of attention on this particular game as Green Bay could have star quarterback Jordan Love back on the field after missing the last two weeks with a knee injury. Meanwhile, the Vikings are one of only (insert teams) that are 3-0, and it will be the return of Aaron Jones, who spent several years in Green Bay.
As you can imagine, the excitement and energy for this matchup is well-deserved. However, before the action kicks off on Sunday afternoon, fans will rush to their seats to see the pregame fireworks and take in the national anthem.
The Packers announced that singer Ben Tajnai will perform the national anthem at Lambeau on Sunday as the franchise holds its Packers vs. Cancer game.
Wisconsin sports fans are familiar with Tajnai as he sang the anthem at every Milwaukee Bucks home game during their 2021 NBA Finals run. The Bucks went 10-1 in those games, so maybe he can bring good luck to the Packers on Sunday.
According to his website, Tajnai received his Bachelor of Arts in Music (focus on Vocal Performance) from Roosevelt University’s Chicago Center for Performing Arts. He has sung the national anthem at various sporting events across Wisconsin (Bucks, Packers, and Milwaukee Brewers).
Tajnai has performed the national anthem five times at Lambeau Field since 2021, including his most recent appearance in Week 13 last season. The Packers took on the Kansas City Chiefs and won 27-19 in primetime.
