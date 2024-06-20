Packers Free Agent Casts Doubt on Return to Green Bay
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers made a big change this offseason when they released star offensive tackle David Bakhtiari after 11 seasons with the team. The veteran offensive lineman who has been a mainstay in Titletown for a long time is currently a free agent while the Packers began a new era, drafting Jordan Morgan in the first round as Bakhtiari's replacement.
Bakhtiari is ready to make his comeback. In an interview with Adam Schefter, the 32-year-old highlighted that he feels great and hopes to play for another couple of years.
Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like it will be for the Green Bay Packers.
According to ESPN's story, Bakhtiari is not interested in returning to Green Bay.
"If the Packers wanted me to protect Jordan, they wouldn't have fired me. "- David Bakhtiari
Bakhtiari prefers his final seasons in the NFL to be somewhere else. Many had expected him to sign with the New York Jets to join Aaron Rodgers but he admits that that is unlikely as well. The Jets signed Tyron Smith in free agency and drafted Olu Fashanu in the first round.
"Bakhtiari wants to continue his career, he doesn't expect that to mean a reunion with Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love, the past two quarterbacks he has protected."- ESPN
At this stage of his career, Bakhtiari will likely prefer to play for a Super Bowl contender. His remarks in the interview underline how confident he is in his ability to still play and contribute at a high level.
To be able to do that, he needs to stay healthy. Over the last three seasons, Bakhtiari only played in 13 games, dealing with setbacks to his left knee. He is hoping that a fifth surgery on the same knee will solve those issues for good. Regardless of where he ends up next season, we wish the Packers legend the best for the rest of his career.