Packers Now Flirting With New Addition to Heated Position Battle
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers have an ongoing kicking competition that started in minicamp and has continued into training camp. The competition started training camp with Greg Joseph, James Turner, and Anders Carlson.
The Packers parted ways with Turner last week, leaving Joseph and Carlson to battle it out for the starting kicker job. However, Carlson struggled mightily in Thursday’s practice after kicking the ball well, which opened the door for Joseph.
But the latest news out of Green Bay suggests that the Packers aren’t content with what they’ve seen from Carlson and Joseph and want to bring another kicker in.
Packers Rumors: Green Bay To Bring in New Kicker To Compete for Starting Job
According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers are bringing in kicker Jonathan Garibay for a workout. Garibay played in the UFL this year with the Arlington Renegades after signing with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022.
This season with Renegades, the former Texas Tech kicker made 13-of-14 field goals, including 3-of-3 from 40-49 yards. That last statistic is key to note about this kicker competition as Joseph and Carlson struggled from that distance last season.
Last season, Carlson was 7-of-13 on field goals from 40-plus yards out, while Joseph was also 7-of-13 from the distance with the Minnesota Vikings.
With the pendulum continuing to swing in training camp, Green Bay’s kicker competition likely will be decided in the preseason. Carlson should be the favorite to take home the starting gig, but Joseph has the experience that Green Bay could warrant.
Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see if Garibay does enough in his workout to be invited to training camp or if the Packers keep it a two-man race.
