Packers Give First Official Jordan Love Update Heading Into Week 3
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers overcame their odds on Sunday to pull off an impressive win in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts. Head coach Matt LaFleur had an excellent game plan that relied heavily on the ground game and gutted out a huge win with Malik Willis under center.
However, things aren't letting up for the Packers. As they head to a Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Green Bay is the underdog once again. With Jordan Love's status up in the air, LaFleur may need to pull another rabbit out of a hat to come away with a road win.
Whether he is going to need that remains to be seen. LaFleur provided an update on his star quarterback's status on Monday. Packers insider Tom Silverstein reported that they are "playing it by ear" on Love and they will have a better idea on Wednesday.
NFL News: Matt LaFleur Provides Jordan Love Update
LaFleur added that if Love is going to play, he needs to get some reps since it will be about two weeks since he has practiced.
This is understandable. There is no need to risk Love in Week 3 if he is not 100% ready. Regardless of whether Love suits up on Sunday, he doesn't seem too far off from returning. His next chance to return will be in the NFC North showdown against the Vikings in Week 4. Malik Willis will continue to be at the helm until that day. If Sunday is any indication, the Packers will have a chance to be competitive in the games with Willis under center.