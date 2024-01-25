Packers Fire Another Coach After Joe Barry Split
The Green Bay Packers fired another coach on Wednesday aside from defensive coordinator Joe Barry.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur will leave no stone unturned this offseason as he looks to build off of a promising 2023 season. With this team's core showing championship upside, LaFleur can't afford to keep around anyone who's not performing up to that level.
This led to Green Bay firing defensive coordinator Joe Barry on Wednesday following a roller coaster year. However, it turns out Barry wasn't the only one shown the door.
Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentiel reports strength and conditioning coach Chris Gizzi was also fired on Wednesday.
Gizzi played two seasons in the NFL after going undrafted, both of which were with the Packers. He suited up in 23 career games before eventually transitioning to the sidelines. The Air Force alum became the strength and conditioning coach at North Carolina in 2013.
The former linebacker then landed in Green Bay as a S&C coach in 2014. He held that role through the 2018 season, then received a promotion to strength and conditioning coordinator when LaFleur took over in 2019.
Parting with two long-tenured coaches shows LaFleur isn't settling heading into next season. He knows this year's surprising performance will now elevate expectations, with getting back to the Super Bowl suddenly a realistic goal considering the young talent the Packers are hoarding on their roster.
Of course, hiring news people to fill these roles doesn't guarantee any further success -- just look at how much of a mess the Philadelphia Eagles were with two new coordinators in 2023. But getting some new blood in does give Green Bay a chance to evolve and hit another gear.
Considering the connections LaFleur's made during his coaching journey, and the Packers' attractive stance as young team with major potential, he should have no troubles filling either job this offseason.
