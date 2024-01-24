3 Packers Defenders on the Chopping Block After Joe Barry Firing
These three players may be on thin ice following the firing of defensive coordinator Joe Barry
The Green Bay Packers are looking toward the 2024 season after being eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. Things will look a little different in Titletown rolling into next year.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, defensive coordinator Joe Barry will not be returning to Green Bay in 2024. Barry has been the team's defensive coordinator since 2021 but things are headed towards a change.
There could be a few players potentially following Barry out of town.
1. De'Vondre Campbell
Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell joined the Packers in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal for $2 million. Campbell played well in 2021, logging 146 total tackles which helped him ink a 5-year, $50 million contract.
Since then, the Minnesota product has dealt with multiple injuries. In 2022, Campbell missed four games with a knee injury. The injury bug followed him into this season. He sustained ankle and neck injuries that forced him to miss six additional games.
Campbell seemed to be frustrated with the Packers during the 2023 season and took a shot at the team on social media. The 30-year-old hinted at playing through injuries.
Campbell alluded to playing through pain and said going forward things would be different. He's struggled to stay on the field over the past two seasons and he's only getting older. Campbell also had trouble in pass coverage and seemed to get picked on. The Packers have 23-year-old Quay Walker leading the linebacker group and may be looking to add another young playmaker to that position.