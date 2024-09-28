Packers Finally Reveal Jordan Love's Status For Week 4
By Cem Yolbulan
Ever since Jordan Love went down with a knee injury in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, fans have been refreshing their social media feeds with the hopes of getting a positive update. Before the Week 2 and Week 3 games, there was hope that the star quarterback would be able to return despite the initial 3-6 weeks return timeline.
Packers fans finally got the news they were hoping for. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday afternoon that Love would return to the starting lineup against the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL News: Packers' Jordan Love is Back
This is a huge boost for the Packers. Even though Malik Willis performed admirably in Love's absence, carrying Green Bay to back-to-back wins, the Vikings are a different beast. They have one of the best defenses in the league so far, combined with a dynamic pass-catching group on the offensive end. The Packers needed Love against the undefeated Vikings in the NFC North showdown.
The Packers' coaching staff has been hesitant to reveal much information about Love's status. They have collectively only been referring to Love as "limited" without disclosing anything else. This caused some concern among the fanbase that has been desperate to have its franchise QB back.
The fact that the Packers were able to not only survive Love's absence but also win both games, speaks volumes about Matt LaFleur and the quality of the roster. It solidifies Green Bay's status as a Super Bowl contender and a win against Aaron Jones and the division rivals would further prove that.