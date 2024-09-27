Packers Coaches Continue Their Frustrating Jordan Love Gamesmanship
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers haven’t decided yet if star quarterback Jordan Love will play on Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Vikings. The oddsmakers believe Love will be back on the field as Green Bay is a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.
However, the Packers coaches are still playing coy, even though Love surprisingly returned to practice last week before the Tennessee Titans game.
According to Matt Scheidman of The Athletic, Green Bay offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich was asked Thursday on a scale of 1-10 about Love’s limitations in practice this week.
“It would be too limiting to put a number on it,” Stenavich responded.
Packers fans thought Stenavich’s comment was amusing, given that Love was back at practice last week and seen warming up ahead of the Titans’ game. Heading into this week's game, Love was listed as limited on Wednesday and Thursday.
Green Bay’s offense was successful with Malik Willis under center as he went 2-0 over the last two weeks against the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. However, the line wouldn’t be in the Packers’ favor, if it was set in stone that Willis was starting.
Regardless of what Love’s injury designation will be ahead of Sunday’s game, the Packers will be excited to have the 25-year-old quarterback starting against Minnesota. The Vikings’ defense won’t be able to key in on Josh Jacobs and the running game, especially with the threat of Love airing it out to Christian Watson and Jayden Reed.
More Packers news and analysis:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change