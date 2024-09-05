NFC Bottom-Dweller Steals Rookie From Packers' Practice Squad
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers are preparing to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night to kick off Week 1 of the NFL regular season.
However, before their highly anticipated 2024 debut, Green Bay had one of their players signed off their practice squad. NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reported on Tuesday that the Carolina Panthers signed rookie tight end Messiah Swinson off Green Bay’s practice squad.
Swinson was among the final cuts ahead of last week’s roster deadline, but the Packers kept him around and added him to the practice squad. Swinson joined Green Bay as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.
The former Arizona State tight end didn’t see much time in the preseason with Green Bay as he only played 28 total snaps. However, he’s not a pass-catching tight end, which doesn’t exactly fit with Green Bay’s current tight end room.
The Packers are carrying three tight ends on their 53-man roster in Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft, and Ben Sims heading into Week 1 of the regular season.
Over his five-year collegiate career, Swinson had 28 receptions for 317 yards and two scores between Missouri and Arizona State.
To fill Swinson’s spot on the practice squad, the Packers signed former Miami Dolphins running back Chris Brooks. As for Swinson, he joins a Panthers team that can use additional depth at tight end as a couple of their pass catchers (Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble) are banged up heading into Week 1.
