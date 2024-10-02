Packers May Face Davante Adams This Season If He Gets His Trade Wish
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers will likely not be in the running to acquire Las Vegas Raiders superstar wide receiver Davante Adams even though they will not have third-year receiver Christian Watson due to an ankle injury. Green Bay fans would love to see a reunion between the two sides, but it's probably unlikely.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints are reportedly high on Adams’ wishlist. Unsurprisingly, the former Green Bay standout wants to reunite with Aaron Rodgers in New York or with Derek Carr in New Orleans.
With that in mind, if the Saints somehow find a way to acquire Adams before the Nov. 5 trade deadline, the Packers will have an unexpected reunion later this season.
Green Bay will welcome the New Orleans Saints to Lambeau Field in Week 16 for Monday Night Football. Heading into the regular season, Packers fans had their eyes focused on the return of Aaron Jones, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings this season.
However, now there’s a good chance they could welcome Adams back to Lambeau Field in December, creating a huge buzz surrounding that game.
That said, Green Bay hopes that Adams heads to the AFC as the star wideout going to New Orleans would shake up the NFC playoff race.
We don’t know the potential other teams involved in trade talks for the former Green Bay star. But as we get closer to next month’s trade deadline, the serious contenders for Adams will begin to emerge with their trade packages.
