NFC Rival in the Thick of Davante Adams Talks After Trade Request
By Cem Yolbulan
2.5 years after the massive trade that sent Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, the star wide receiver may be on the move once again. After failing to make the postseason for two years in a row and starting the 2024 campaign with no hopes of contention, the Raiders are understandably willing to trade Adams while his trade value is still high. The 31-year-old pass-catcher requested a trade on Tuesday, opening the door for the teams around to league to send their best offers to the Raiders.
One of those teams that already inquired about Adams was the Packers' NFC rival and fellow contender, the Dallas Cowboys. According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Cowboys and the Jets were among the teams to make initial calls on the six-time Pro Bowler.
NFL Rumors: Cowboys Interested in Trading For Davante Adams
Adams was traded to the Raiders from the Packers in the 2022 offseason. Green Bay had placed a franchise tag on Adams but he informed the team that would not play on a tag without a contract extension. As a result, the Packers traded him for a first-round pick (that ended up being Quay Walker with the No. 22 pick), and a second-round pick. Adams then signed a five-year, $141 million deal that made him the highest-paid receiver in the league.
Due to age-related decline and his contract status, Adams will not warrant a price tag as big as the 2022 deal. The Raiders, however, should still be able to get at least one early-round pick. His contract makes salary-matching a challenge but Adams is still an elite receiver with gas left in the tank that could help a contender. Whether that will be the Cowboys or another Packers rival remains to be seen.