Packers Defender Suddenly Limited in Thursday's Practice Before Week 2
By Joe Summers
The Packers suffered another surprise injury in the days leading up to a Week 2 home showdown with the Colts, as LB Quay Walker was a limited participant at Thursday's practice with a groin issue.
After losing QB Jordan Love in Week 1, Green Bay suddenly has a long injury report to deal with as the team tries to keep pace in one of the NFL's most difficult divisions. While Walker was considered an underwhelming starter coming into the year, his potential absence would leave a hole in a defense that already got torched by the Eagles to the tune of 34 points on primetime.
It's not yet clear if Walker will miss this week's contest, but the injury is bad news nonetheless.
Packers LB Quay Walker Surprisingly Added to Thursday's Injury Report
A first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Walker is entering his third year as a starter in this scheme, displaying impressive durability by appearing in 31 games in his first two years.
He's accumulated 250 tackles during his short career, showcasing strong pass coverage but questionable run-stopping ability. Walker might not be the best fit, but he's clearly Green Bay's best option at the position.
Edgerrin Cooper and Ty'Ron Hopper are behind Walker on the depth chart, and Packers fans would be forgiven if they're not overly familiar with either's game. Both were early draft picks in the 2024 class, so there's optimism they could deliver on their respective promise should Walker miss time.
Through just one week, it feels like Green Bay has suffered enough injuries to last the season. Depth is important, and the Packers' depth is certainly being tested not even two full weeks into the 2024-25 campaign.
