Packers Cut Candidate Takes Pay Reduction to Help Roster Chances
By Jovan Alford
There’s a lot of excitement and optimism surrounding the Green Bay Packers this season, who had a good offseason after making it to the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs.
The Packers have a well-rounded roster featuring a solid mix of young players and veterans, making them a threat to make a deep run this season. However, with all that talent, Green Bay must make some tough roster decisions during the preseason.
One of those players who could be on the chopping block is veteran offensive lineman Royce Newman. Newman is entering the final year of his rookie deal and battling for a backup spot, along with Sean Rhyan.
The 26-year-old Newman played in all 17 games last season but only started in two, which is a far cry from his rookie season, where he started in 16 games. That said, the former Ole Miss offensive lineman has some work to do in training camp but has given himself a chance after making an interesting financial decision.
Ken Ingalls reported on Tuesday that Newman took a $866K pay cut to stay with the Packers at training camp. Ingalls adds that Green Bay reduced Newman’s base salary ($3.1 million) to the minimum ($1.1125 million) and picked up $1M in in-game bonuses.
However, Ingalls cautioned that nothing is guaranteed and he could be released after training camp. It’s an interesting spot for Newman, who has proven to be a solid depth offensive lineman for the Packers, but with the additional talent on the line, it could make him expendable.
More Packers news and analysis: