Packers Cut 3 Players to Make Room for Rookie Minicamp Standouts
The Green Bay Packers had one of the busiest draft weekends of any team in the league, making 11 total selections. They added some nice difference-makers to the roster but they were able to sign some young talented players via the undrafted free-agent pool.
The Packers held rookie minicamps from May 3-4, where they got their first glimpse at these players. Some stood out more than others and the Packers decided to let go of three players to make room for some minicamp studs.
Packers News: Green Bay Decided to Release Three Players
ESPN's Rob Demovsky announced that the Packers signed WRs Julian Hicks, Dimitri Stanley, and OL Lecitus Smith. To make room for these three players, they decided to release CB Anthony Johnson and DL Deandre Johnson while waiving WR Thyrick Pitts.
The Packers didn't select a WR in the draft but added both Hicks and Stanley who stood out in practices.
"We had one guy who had a one-handed grab out there that was pretty impressive," head coach Matt LaFleur said after the May 3 practice.
That player was Stanley. His father Walter Stanley was selected in the fourth round of the 1985 NFL Draft by the Packers.
Hicks was the other playmaker signed after an impressive rookie minicamp. As a graduate student at the University at Albany in 2023, he caught 50 passes for 820 yards and 11 touchdowns.
As for Smith, he was a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. As a rookie, he played in 10 games for Arizona. In 2023, he spent time on the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans practice squad.
These three guys certainly impressed the Packers coaching staff and have a chance to stick onto the roster for 2024.
