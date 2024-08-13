Packers Continue to Make Excuses for Disappointing Playmaker
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers are preparing for their second preseason game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. With less than a month left before the Packers' regular-season opener in Brazil against the Eagles, we were able to get some important insights about the team in Preseason Week 1.
One of the most notable moments from that game against the Browns was AJ Dillon's three straight run attempts that failed to gain one yard. Facing a second-and-1 situation in the first quarter, Dillon first lost a yard, then gained on third down, then was stopped for no gain on fourth down.
As frustrating as this was for Packers fans, the coaching staff continued to make excuses for the disappointing running back. Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich, RB coach Ben Sirmans, and head coach Matt LaFleur all defended Dillon and said the team didn't do enough to give him a chance get the first down.
Coaching Staff Continues to Make Excuses for Packers Bust
For Packers fans, this is too familiar of a sight. Dillon had been struggling in the opportunities he got throughout his four years in Green Bay. Last season, in an expanded role where he saw the highest percentage of his snaps for his career, Dillon failed to establish himself as an RB1, finishing with a career-low 3.4 yards per carry and only two touchdowns for the season.
"I mean most premier backs would have had a problem trying to get the first down in those cases where everything just closes in on you."- Packers RB Coach Ben Sirmans
Therefore, it was surprising to see the Packers bring Dillon for another season. They drafted MarShawn Lloyd with the hopes of him taking over as RB2 but the rookie has been dealing with constant injuries in the preseason. That gives Dillon another chance to prove himself as a capable rotation rusher in the preseason but he has to play better than he did against Cleveland.
Otherwise, even LaFleur and the rest of the coaching staff will run out of excuses to save him.