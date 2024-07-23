Matt LaFleur Gives Surprise AJ Dillon Comments on 2nd Day of Camp
By Jovan Alford
This is a pivotal training camp and season for Green Bay Packers veteran running back AJ Dillon, who had a disappointing 2023 campaign.
The former second-round pick produced 613 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 178 carries while adding 22 receptions (28 targets) for 223 yards. On the surface, these aren’t horrible stats for an RB2 in the NFL, but for Dillon, it was a far cry from what he did in 2022.
Last season, Dillon averaged a career-worst 3.4 yards per carry. In 2022, he recorded 4.1 yards per carry and had 976 yards from scrimmage and seven total touchdowns.
Based on Dillon’s production last season, the Packers decided to make a couple of noticeable moves in the offseason, signing Josh Jacobs to a four-year deal and taking MarShawn Lloyd in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Lloyd is an immediate upgrade over Dillon and has an opportunity to surpass the veteran on the depth chart. However, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is encouraged by the work Dillon has put in this offseason.
“This is THE best I’ve seen him. Hands down” LaFleur said when talking about Dillon’s shape (h/t Matt Schneidman of The Athletic).
It’s good to see the head coach throwing Dillon some support as this is a pivotal summer for the veteran running back. The veteran running back has an opportunity to carve out a role in Green Bay’s offense and show why he was a second-round pick.
Lloyd will push Dillon as he has the speed and athleticism to give the Packers a different look at the backfield. However, last season could be viewed as an anomaly for Dillon as in his first three years in the league, he averaged 4.3 yards per attempt.
