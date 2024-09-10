Packers Considering Surprise Signing as Week 2 Prep Begins
By Joe Summers
Update: The Packers are signing Luther after Tuesday's workout. Our original story follows below:
The Packers seemingly intend to make a move in the days leading up to Week 2, reportedly working out four players on Tuesday with a pivotal matchup against the Colts on deck.
Green Bay has extra space on the roster following star QB Jordan Love's surprise injury, so GM Brian Gutekunst is leaving no stone unturned in seeking improvements. Three receivers and one defensive tackle were involved in the workout, though no official signing has been made at this point.
It's unlikely that any of these players will make a big impact, but it's clear the Packers want reinforcements after a disappointing loss to the Eagles to start the 2024-25 season.
Packers Hold Workouts With Four Players Before Week 2
T.J. Luther, Racey McMath, and Seth Williams are all receivers, while Jonathan Marshall is a nose tackle. Luther was an undrafted free agent who has yet to appear in a game, though McMath, Williams, and Marshall were all sixth-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.
McMath has the most experience, appearing in 14 games over two seasons with the Titans before being released. He caught four of 14 targets for 48 yards, though his statistical profile shouldn't thrill fans.
At this point, working out that many players signals the organization's desire to make a move. With Willis under center, the offense will obviously look much different than it does when Love plays. Willis' best plays during his brief career have come on the ground, so it's possible the Packers are prioritizing blocking receivers instead of the downfield threats currently consuming snaps.
Whether or not Green Bay actually signs one of these players remains to be seen. However, fans should anticipate a move in the near future as the team desperately hopes to avoid an 0-2 start in a competitive division.
