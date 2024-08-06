Packers Considering Former Vikings Defender to Fill Open Roster Spot
By Cem Yolbulan
As the Green Bay Packers prepare for their first preseason game of the summer, the front office is making moves to decide on the 53-man roster ahead of the 2024 NFL season. The Packers released fourth-string quarterback Jacob Eason on Monday, opening up an additional spot on the training camp roster. Now, they are spending these couple of days to bring in free agents to potentially fill that roster spot.
The list of free agents they are bringing in includes three kickers, signaling a lack of faith in the Anders Carlson-Greg Joseph duo. At the same time, there are also four defenders coming in for a workout, according to NFL insiders Aaron Wilson and Paul Bretl. One of those defenders is former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Andre Carter.
Packers News: Green Bay Brings Four Defenders For Workouts
Carter spent last season with the NFC North rivals after signing there as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He played 68 defensive and 142 special teams snaps in 12 games. After the season, he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars before being released on July 30.
He hasn't been able to establish his NFL career just yet but Carter was a defensive force during his college career at Army. In 2021, he had 16.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and 20.5 tackles for loss in 14 games. At 6-foot-7 and 260 pounds, Carter has the physical tools to be a disruptor on the defensive end.
In addition to Carter, the Packers are also bringing in another pass rusher. Zach Morton, who spent last season with the Detroit Lions, is another option Green Bay will be looking at, signaling a potential addition to the rotation that already has Preston Smith, Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness, and Kingsley Enagbare.