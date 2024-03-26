Packers Competing With AFC Team for Primetime 2024 Game
The NFL is holding a game in Brazil during the 2024 season and the Green Bay Packers are one of two teams competing to be in the mix.
The National Football League has become a global product in recent years, highlighted by the growing popularity of the NFL International Series. Since 2007, the NFL has held regular season games in England, Mexico, and Germany with the league's Brazilian debut taking place this September.
It was announced last month that the Philadelphia Eagles would open the 2024 season in Brazil, however, their opponents were unknown. Fast forward to Monday and it looks like the Green Bay Packers are one of the Eagles' potential foes down south.
Packers News: Green Bay Could Open 2024 NFL Season vs Eagles in Brazil
NFL insider Tony Grossi reports that it's down to the Packers and Cleveland Browns as to who faces the Eagles in Brazil. Rossi adds that representatives from both teams were in Sao Paulo on Monday and that the franchises "will know by end of week" if they'll be returning to Brazil in September.
It'd be pretty cool to see the Packers as one of the first two NFL teams to play a game in Brazil. International matchups have been key to growing the game of football and there's a good chance that Green Bay could grow its own fanbase by opening the campaign in Sao Paulo.
Even though the NFL has been playing games around the world for nearly decades, the Packers have largely been absent on the global stage. Green Bay has only played one international game to date, which came when it traveled to London to face the New York Giants in Week 5 of the 2022 season.
Despite leading by 10 points at halftime, the Packers couldn't hold on as they fell 27-22 to the Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Hopefully, the Packers get to play in Brazil next season to make up for that loss. The good news is that Green Bay has had Philadelphia's number more often than not over the last 20 years, winning six of the last nine meetings between the franchises.
But whether or not they open up the 2024 campaign down south, things look promising for the Green and Gold next season. After all, DraftKings Sportsbook currently lists the Packers as being tied for the ninth-best odds to win Super Bowl LIX.
In other Packers news: