Packers Catch Lucky Break As Bills Cut Former All-Pro Defender
The Green Bay Packers will have plenty of options in free agency to fill their need at safety.
As we are inching towards the start of free agency next week, teams are scrambling to create cap space that would allow them to be active on the open market. This means that impact players are getting cut on a daily basis, especially from financially restricted teams.
And there is no team more financially restricted than the Buffalo Bills. With over $30 million above the salary cap, the Bills are trying to clear cap space ahead of the offseason. With that objective in mind, they released their All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer on Wednesday.
This is excellent news for the Green Bay Packers whose primary need this offseason is bolstering their defensive backfield.
Packers Will Have Plenty of Safety Options in Free Agency
With Darnell Savage hitting free agency next week and the Packers struggling at safety last season, the general consensus is that Green Bay will make at least one high-level safety addition this offseason.
Fortunately for them, they will have plenty of options. Other than Poyer, the Giants' star safety Xavier McKinney is set to hit the open market. Kyle Dugger was transition-tagged by the Patriots, opening the door for a potential departure. Jordan Whitehead, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Geno Stone, and Jordan Fuller are all included in a long list of starter-caliber safeties who could be excellent options in Titletown.
Poyer had spent the last seven years in Buffalo but had his best campaigns in the last three years. He is a reliable ballhawk who had nine interceptions in the last three seasons.
The Bills may not be able to afford Poyer's $7.7 million cap hit for next year, but one man's cap casualty is another man's treasure. The Packers should be more than happy to end up with an All-Pro caliber safety like Poyer for next season.
Despite the breakout 2023 campaign, the Green Bay Packers are behind the Detroit Lions in the NFC North hierarchy. On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Packers have +230 odds to win their division next season. They need to nail their free agency decisions to overcome these odds.
