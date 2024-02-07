Packers Bringing Back Former WR as Coach for 2024 Season
Former Packers WR Myles White will be back with Green Bay as assistant wide receivers coach for the 2024 season.
By Jovan Alford
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is continuing to fill out the rest of his staff for next season. Over the last week, Green Bay has hired a new defensive coordinator (Jeff Haley) and a new defensive line coach (Vince Oghobasse).
While all the attention has been on the defense recently, LaFleur has brought back a familiar face to Green Bay to join the offensive coaching staff.
ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported Tuesday night that the Packers are set to hire Myles White as an assistant wide receivers coach. White spent two seasons in the NFL, including one with the Packers in 2013. With Green Bay, White had nine receptions (12 targets) for 66 yards in seven games.
After his playing career was over, White coached at a variety of schools, such as Stephen F. Austin (FCS), Southern Mississippi, and most recently Miami (OH). The former NFL wideout spent the last two years with Miami (OH), where he was the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.
Even though White didn't do a lot in the NFL as a player, he should continue to help the development of the young Packers receivers.
The Packers received tremendous production from Chrisitan Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks. Reed and Wicks had to learn on the fly as the rookies, and they did their job.
Reed looks to be a star in the making, which Green Bay probably didn’t expect to see this early in his career. Nonetheless, it’s good to see White back with the Packers as he looks to continue progressing as a football coach.
