New Addition to Packers' Staff Revealed After Jeff Hafley Hiring
New Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley bringing over familiar faces from his Boston College days.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers' coaching staff for 2024 is coming together. After the out-of-the-box hire that brought Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley to Titletown as the new defensive coordinator, his assistants are starting to take shape as well.
As reported by Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Hafley is bringing his defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase at Boston College with him to Green Bay, who will replace Jerry Montgomery.
The Packers moved on from defensive coordinator Joe Barry earlier in the offseason. That was followed by Montgomery, who was the longest-tenured coach on the Packers, joining the New England Patriots coaching staff.
Head coach Matt LaFleur, however, wanted to retain some of the talent on the sidelines. It was reported earlier in the week that defensive backs coach Ryan Downard and pass rush specialist Jason Rebrovich would stay on for another season. There will likely be other members of the staff to return for 2024 as well.
Understandably, Hafley also wanted to have familiar faces around. He worked with Oghobaase since 2020 when he took over as the head coach at Boston College. The two were together with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 and 2017.
It's not clear yet what the Packers' defense will look like under Hafley, but the defensive line was certainly one area that could use some help. The youth and inexperience of the line which relied heavily on rookies Karl Brooks and Colby Wooden cost the Packers a few too many regular-season games.
Hafley and Oghobaase hopefully help develop this defensive line with upside.
