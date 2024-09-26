Packers Bring Back Former Player to Fill Roster Vacancy in Week 4
By Jovan Alford
Earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers made a small change to their practice squad, which didn’t go unnoticed by the fan base. The Packers announced on Tuesday that they released tight end Johnny Lumpkin.
Lumpkin was signed before the team’s Week 2 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts after the Packers saw rookie tight end Messiah Swinson stolen off their practice squad by the Carolina Panthers ahead of Week 1.
With Green Bay releasing Lumpkin, it left them an open spot on their 17-man practice squad roster. The Packers wasted no time filling it as they reportedly brought back Swinson, per Bill Huber of PackerCentral.
Carolina released Swinson on Tuesday and he cleared waivers, which opened up the door for a potential reunion with the Packers.
When he arrived in Carolina earlier this month, the rookie tight end told reporters that his agent called him with an “active situation.” Swinson had to decide quickly if he wanted to stay on the Packers’ practice squad or join the Panthers.
The 6-foot-8 tight end decided on the latter but did not play in any of the Panthers’ three regular season games. Now Swinson will return to Green Bay and rejoin a tight end room with a ton of talent.
Heading into Week 4’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft were listed as limited participants due to injuries on Wednesday. Therefore, Green Bay’s re-signing of Swinson couldn’t happen at a better time.
