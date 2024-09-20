Packers Bracing to Be Without Key Lineman in Week 3
By Cem Yolbulan
As the Green Bay Packers prepare for their Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, all eyes are obviously on Jordan Love. Whether the star quarterback will be able to suit up and how limited he is going to be if he plays remain the most important questions.
However, there are more issues the coaching staff has to deal with. The Packers have more names on the latest injury report. In addition to cornerback Carrington Valentine, rookie offensive lineman Jordan Morgan also missed Thursday's practice. His second consecutive missed practice officially puts his status for Sunday's game in jeopardy.
Packers News: Rookie OL Jordan Morgan Misses Practice Again
Morgan had left the Colts game with a shoulder injury in the second quarter. He was ruled questionable to return but never saw another snap. The first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Morgan dealt with a shoulder injury during the training camp. This potential re-aggravation of that injury is a concerning development.
The former Arizona standout played 48 snaps so far in two games. He has been splitting right guard duties with Sean Rhyan. Now, Rhyan will likely take over Morgan's snaps there, with Kadeem Telfort and Jacob Monk providing emergency depth if needed.
Morgan had a solid start to the season despite playing limited snaps. According to ESPN Analytics, he leads all interior offensive linemen in Run Block Win Rate with 86%. If he maintains that level of effectiveness, it's only a matter of time for him to become the full-time starter.
Before he can get there, however, he needs to get healthy. This will be especially important considering the Packers will likely have a hobbled Jordan Love or the inexperienced Malik Willis under center for the next few weeks.