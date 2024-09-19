Packers Coaches Playing Mind Games About Jordan Love's Injury Status Ahead of Week 3
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers received a surprise update on Thursday morning about the potential availability of Jordan Love in Week 3 against the Colts. He was seen practicing in pads, indicating that his knee responded well to Wednesday's practice. Packers fans understandably started feeling good about their star QB's chances of suiting up on Sunday.
Then, the coaches took the podium and sounded far less optimistic.
First, it was head coach Matt LaFleur, who refused to commit to Jordan Love being available for practice on Friday. Quarterbacks coach Tom Clements was similarly unrevealing. Both coaches chose to use the word "limited" without any more descriptors to describe how Love was looking in practice.
NFL News: Packers Coaches Call Jordan Love "Limited" At Practice
This seems like gamesmanship from the coaching staff. They are probably aware that the Colts are now preparing for Love to suit up on Sunday thanks to the earlier reports. With their statements, they are likely trying to create a little more confusion for their opponents.
LaFleur had said that he wanted Love to get practice reps in before letting him play on Sunday. Love has been doing precisely that in the past two days. We have received no indication that there has been a setback.
All of this points to Love being available against the Colts. There is certainly an argument for not risking your franchise player for a regular-season game in Week 3. However, if he is feeling good and the medical staff clears him, it will be hard to keep him sidelined.