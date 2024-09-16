Packers Address Kicking Situation After Another Miss in Week 2
By Cem Yolbulan
After an offseason full of drama and uncertainty about the kicker position, the Green Bay Packers entered the 2024 NFL campaign with Brayden Narveson as their starter. Despite the fact that Greg Joseph and Anders Carlson were competing for the role all summer, neither of them did enough to convince the coaching staff. Once Narveson was released by the Titans after losing the starting job to Nick Folk, the Packers wasted no time claiming him off waivers.
The undrafted free agent out of NC State's start to his NFL career has been a mixed bag so far. For a second straight week, he made three out of four field goals and made his extra point attempt. He is currently 2/4 in field goals from 40 to 49 yards.
When asked about it on Monday, head coach Matt LaFleur said that the team will remain "pretty patient" with him, according to Packers insider Ryan Wood.
This likely brings familiar memories for Packers fans who heard the same thing about Anders Carlson last year. Despite struggling throughout the season, Carlson continuously had the support of LaFleur and the Packers coaching staff. He finished the season 4/8 from 40-49 yards and 3/5 from 50+ yards before missing a crucial field goal against the 49ers in the postseason.
Making six out of your eight field goals is not ideal. However, it is still a small sample size. The Packers need to be careful about their decision regarding Narveson. They can't afford another Carlson situation where they go into the postseason with a kicker lacking in confidence who doesn't have the head coach's trust. Give him a few more weeks and if the misses keep piling up, it may be time to move on.