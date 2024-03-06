Packers 7-Round Post-Combine Mock Draft: Surprise Pick in 1st round
How will the Green Bay Packers attack the 2024 NFL Draft after the NFL Combine?
2. (41st overall): Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
The Green Bay Packers finally let go of defensive coordinator Joe Barry, who was certainly not beloved by the fan base. They replaced Barry with former Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley, who will be installing a 4-3 base defense, and therefore will need additional personnel at the linebacker position.
The Packers have former first-round pick Quay Walker on the roster as well as veteran De'Vondre Campbell, but Campbell could be shaping up to be a salary cap casualty and a rangy, athletic option like Edgerrin Cooper could be a great option for Green Bay in the first two rounds of the draft.
3. (58th overall): Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas Tech
Keep this in mind when considering potential safety prospects for the Green Bay Packers and their new defensive coordinator, Jeff Hafley:
Not many people have really been talking about Texas Tech's Dadrion Taylor-Demerson as a possible second-round option for the Pack, but perhaps they should be. He lacks ideal size, but his overall package of traits, range, and playmaking ability is exactly what the Packers need on the back end of their defense right now.