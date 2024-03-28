Packers 7-Round Mock Draft: Loading Up On Defense After Shocking Free Agency
The Green Bay Packers load up in this 2024 NFL mock draft scenario
The Green Bay Packers have been building their roster after a strong finish to the 2023 season which included a road playoff win against the Dallas Cowboys and a near upset in the second round against the San Francisco 49ers. Green Bay's accelerated "reload" after trading away both Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams has been so exciting that GM Brian Gutekunst did something he rarely ever does.
He spent in NFL free agency, and he spent big.
The Packers gave All Pro running back Josh Jacobs a four-year contract to upgrade the running back position, and they stole safety Xavier McKinney from the New York Giants on a four-year deal to patrol the back end of their defense.
Now it's time for the 2024 NFL Draft where Green Bay can add even more talent to an already loaded roster. Who will they land in this 2024 mock draft scenario?
1. 25th overall: Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa
Although some are split on where he will play at the NFL level, it may not ultimately matter in the Green Bay Packers' context. Cooper DeJean is the type of player who could work extremely well at either cornerback or safety for the Packers depending on where new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley wants to put him.
DeJean fits what the Packers prioritize in terms of top-tier athletes at their position, and with the NFL's new kickoff rules, DeJean figures to be a bit more of a factor on special teams as well.
He played both safety and corner at Iowa and whatever the Packers would envision for him, he will end up being outstanding at the next level.