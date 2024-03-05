3 Former Packers Green Bay Should Sign for a Reunion in Free Agency
Former Packers hitting free agency that Green Bay should target for a reunion this offseason.
While all the "former Packers" free agency buzz seems to be directed toward who will join Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets, the Packers' strong results in 2023 make them a much more appealing landing spot for free agents than they were this time last year.
That means some former Packers could be changing their tune about wanting to play in Green Bay. If they're regretting leaving, the Pack shouldn't be too proud to bring them back to Green Bay as long as the price is right.
Here are three former Packers that Green Bay should target in free agency.
1. Adrian Amos, Safety
Adrian Amos was part of the Aaron Rodgers exodus, signing a one-year deal with the New York Jets last offseason and eventually asking for his release midway through the season. He finished out the year with the Houston Texans, and now he's available again.
Safety is, coincidentally, probably the Packers' biggest need this offseason. And while some names like Antoine Wifield Jr. and Xavier McKinney grab headlines, Green Bay doesn't really have the cap space to lock up a young superstar.
Amos is the perfect target though. He bounced back in 2023 after leaving Green Bay off a down year in 2022, and at 30 years old (31 by the time the season starts) he should still have at least a couple of good season left in him.
Amos didn't see a ton of action in pass coverage, but he was phenomenal against the run. Pro Football Focus graded him out at an elite 89.6 in rush defense. His coverage grade also made a massive leap, from an abysmal 45.6 in 2022 to 60.0 in 2023.
Amos clearly values playing for a contender, and returning to Green Bay would let him do just that.