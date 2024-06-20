Packers' 6 Biggest Priorities After 2024 Minicamp
By Randy Gurzi
1. Make a decision on Jordan Love's contract
Moving on from Aaron Rodgers was a tough decision for the Packers but ultimately, the right one. He might be one of the best to ever play the game but his performance in 2022 left a lot to be desired. Green Bay still got (way too much) value from the New York Jets when they pulled the trigger and they had faith that Jordan Love was ready to take over.
Love proved them right with an impressive campaign. He completed 64.2 percent of his attempts for 4,159 yards with a 32-to-11 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He was also solid in the playoffs with 466 yards, five touchdowns, and two picks in two games.
The only issue with Love is that he sat for so long that Green Bay now has to decide on his future without years of regular season experience. Love is in the final year of his deal and expects to get paid. And seeing what Jared Goff and Trevor Lawrence just brought in, he has a reason to believe he should be paid an awful lot of money.
The quarterback market continues to increase and while the Packers might want to see another year with Love under center, that could prove to be a mistake given how quickly it's escalating. That means they have to weigh their options. Do they pay now and hope Love continues to grow, or do they give him one more season and pray the QB market doesn't hit $60 million per season by 2025.
In the end, teams that act first often win. If Green Bay believes he's the guy, it's best to pay now. Because the next few contracts that follow will make his look like a steal.