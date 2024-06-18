Adam Schefter Believes Jordan Love's Asking Price Just Went Up Again
The main point of discussion around the Green Bay Packers for some time now has been the contract negotiations between the team and quarterback Jordan Love. Everyone in and out of Green Bay knows it will cost a lump sum to extend the rising star following his prolific 2023 campaign, but the official figure it takes to re-sign him remains a mystery up to this point.
Well, ESPN's Adam Schefter has seemingly provided some clarity on Love's expected compensation, which appears to be climbing.
The NFL insider appeared on ESPN Milwaukee Tuesday to discuss the ongoing talks. As transcribed by atozsports.com, Schefter said he's of the belief Love will now expect to command "north of" $55 million annually on his lucrative extension, which is the figure Trevor Lawrence just received from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Schefter noted Love possibly could've been locked down closer to $52 or $53 million earlier this offseason, but the recent market movement continues to push his price upward.
""I don't believe Jordan Love is taking less than Trevor Lawrence, just don't think he's doing it. So if the deal had gotten done a few weeks ago, I could've seen that number being $52 million, $53 million, and now I see that number being north of $55 million."- Schefter on Love
It's safe to say the Packers are just hurting themselves by dragging this process out. Both sides have made it clear they want to get a deal done, so that's not an issue. Each party is also aware Love deserves to be among the highest-paid talents at his position after his 2023 showing, so Green Bay knew coming into this offseason it needed to open up its checkbook.
Waiting to pay a premier talent due for an extension can and often does backfire. After all, it's better to set the market than let a rival back you into a corner.
With Dak Prescott and Tua Tagovailoa among the QBs still waiting to get paid, it would behoove the Packers to get Love's signature before it costs even more.
In other Packers news: