6 Packers on the Chopping Block After 2024 Minicamp
By Randy Gurzi
3. A.J. Dillon, Running Back
It was a surprise when the Packers decided to bring A.J. Dillon back for another season after allowing him to hit the open market. He put up some impressive numbers in 2021 and 2022, going for 803 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore in the league followed by 770 yards and seven scores during his third season.
The 247-pounder took a step back in 2023. Overall, the yardage was fine as he went for 613 yards but had just two touchdowns and an average of 3.4 yards per attempt. He then went into free agency and despite rumors that the Dallas Cowboys might have an interest following the departure of Tony Pollard, Dillon didn't get much attention at all.
He eventually re-signed on a one-year deal worth up to $1.45 million. It's not a contract that would be hard for Green Bay to get out of and they might want to do that after adding MarShawn Lloyd in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The USC product is an explosive player who offers more breakaway speed than current starter Josh Jacobs. That makes him a perfect complement back and he's already turning heads in camp.
Matt Schneidman of The Athletic said Lloyd has impressed his teammates with his running, even getting some audible responses: "MarShawn Lloyd has been getting some oohs and ahhs from his teammates today running the ball."
It's not hard to find praise for Lloyd who is slippery in the open field.
That could make Dillon expendable, especially since Emanuel Wilson looked more explosive when he got an opportunity in 2023.