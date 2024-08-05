Packers 53-Man Roster Prediction Following Family Night
Offensive Line (10)
- Rasheed Walker, Left Tackle
- Elgton Jenkins, Left Guard
- Josh Myers, Center
- Jordan Morgan, Right Guard
- Kadeem Telfort, Tackle
- Royce Newman, Guard
- Andre Dillard, Tackle
- Jacob Monk, Center
The Packers almost always keep at least 10 offensive linemen on the roster and this year shouldn't be any different. Royce Newman took a pay cut that helped secure his spot. After struggling at right tackle, Andre Dillard looks a lot more comfortable on the left side. And Kadeem Telfort has been one of the biggest surprises at camp.
Defensive End (5)
- Rashan Gary
- Preston Smith
- Lukas Van Ness
- Kinsgley Enagbare
- Brenton Cox Jr.
Four would be a better number for the Packers to keep at the defensive end, especially considering their top four are legit. However, Brenton Cox Jr. may force their hand once again. He's had a quiet start so far, but his pedigree is there.
Defensive Tackle (5)
- Kenny Clark
- TJ Slaton
- Devonte Wyatt
- Karl Brooks
- Colby Wooden
It may be difficult for Green Bay to justify keeping 10 defensive linemen between ends and tackles, but the talent may dictate that adjustment. TJ Slaton has been getting work over Devonte Wyatt, and Karl Brooks continues to impress. Green Bay may be hesitant to move on from Colby Wooden, a fourth-round pick in 2023, after just one season.
Linebacker (5)
- Quay Walker
- Isaiah McDuffie
- Eric Wilson
- Edgerrin Cooper
- Ty'ron Hopper
The Packers still have a ton of question marks about linebackers. Quay Walker looks like the clear starter but who will play alongside him? So far, it's been Isaiah McDuffie and even Eric Wilson who have been getting reps ahead of the rookies.
Cornerback (5)
- Jaire Alexander
- Eric Stokes
- Carrington Valentine
- Keisean Nixon
- Kalen King
The top four at cornerback are locked in. For now, I have rookie Kalen King as the fifth and final cornerback. However, he'll have to continue to bring it as Corey Ballentine is hot on his heels.
Safety (5)
- Xavier McKinney
- Javon Bullard
- Evan Williams
- Anthony Johnson Jr.
- Kitan Oladapo
Safety and cornerback will be directly tied to each other considering how Javon Bullard and Evan Williams can slide inside to play slot. That could allow Green Bay only to keep four corners and add an extra linebacker or safety for special team purposes. Kitan Oladapo just returned this week and will need to show promise in a hurry.
Specialists (3)
- Anders Carlson, Kicker
- Daniel Whelan, Punter
- Peter Bowden, Long Snapper
Anders Carlson is locked into an intense battle with Greg Joseph. As long as Carlson keeps it close, it should be his to lose. However, he has some work to do to close the gap Joseph created late in the week.
Surprisingly, I have Peter Bowden winning the long-snapper job over incumbent Matt Orzech. Bowden was re-signed after being released and could squeeze out a victory over the vet.