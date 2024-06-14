3 Standouts from Green Bay Packers Minicamp
The Green Bay Packers wrapped up their 2024 offseason program with the completion of their mandatory minicamp, capping off a multi-phase regimen that started back in April. This extensive program included strength and conditioning work, individual workouts, team drills, and both voluntary and mandatory practices.
While it's important to remember that these are unpadded practices, the Packers have managed to carry over the momentum they built at the end of last season into the summer. The team is already gelling, and the potential within this young squad is palpable. Expectations are sky-high as they take a brief hiatus before training camp.
But it wasn’t just the usual suspects making waves at minicamp. Several under-the-radar players are trying their hardest to make a name for themselves. Here are three standouts from the Packers' minicamp, ranging from fringe roster players to future stars.
3. Carrington Valentine, Cornerback
Carrington Valentine is locked in a fierce battle with Eric Stokes for the starting outside cornerback job opposite Jaire Alexander. With Alexander missing minicamp, both candidates had plenty of reps to showcase their skills.
Valentine, tasked with adding muscle over the offseason, returned to the team in excellent shape. Head coach Matt LaFleur and the coaching staff have been gushing about the 2023 seventh-round pick’s transformation.
Valentine’s added strength is pivotal in new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's scheme, which emphasizes aggression and physicality. This shift in approach could suit Valentine perfectly, as he’s already shown flashes of strength and skill during his rookie season.
While there’s still a long road ahead, Valentine built upon his promising rookie campaign by displaying his newfound physicality during minicamp, making a strong case for himself in the ongoing battle for the starting gig.