Packers Depth Chart: Projecting the Starters Heading Into Family Night
The Green Bay Packers are beginning to get a better understanding of who will start for them during the 2024 NFL season.
They've nearly completed two weeks worth of practices of varying intensity and have their first milestone on the horizon: Family Night. Although Family Night is a glorified practice, it does give us a point in time to begin making predictions for.
The Packers want to be versatile on both sides of the ball, mixing up personnel. Offensively, we will likely see some combination of one or two tight ends, two to five wide receivers, and even two running backs at times. Those combinations are nearly endless thanks to the plethora of talent Green Bay has built over the years.
New defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley wants his unit to adapt to what the offense puts on the field as well. They're officially making the switch to a 4-3 base, but are unlikely to spend a lot of time in that formation. Therefore, I projected what their starters will look like in the 4-3 and a 4-2-5 nickel alignment.
Offense: 3 WR, 1 TE Base Set
- QB: Jordan Love
- RB: Josh Jacobs
- WR: Christian Watson
- WR: Romeo Doubs
- Slot WR: Jayden Reed
- TE: Luke Musgrave
- LT: Rasheed Walker
- LG: Elgton Jenkins
- C: Josh Myers
- RG: Jordan Morgan
- RT: Zach Tom
The Packers wide receiver battle is fun to watch, with all three starters, plus Dontayvion Wicks promising to get a ton of snaps this season. However, Watson, Doubs and Reed offer complementary skills that fit well together.
Perhaps, the biggest surprise is rookie Jordan Morgan. After playing left tackle in college, the Packers have moved him inside to right guard for training camp. That's the direct result of Sean Rhyan's lackluster play throughout his career. It appears Morgan is slotted for a starting gig on the inside to begin his career.
Defense: Base 4-3
- LDE: Preston Smith
- LDT: TJ Slaton
- RDT: Kenny Clark
- RDE: Rashan Gary
- WLB: Quay Walker
- MLB: Eric Wilson
- SLB: Isaiah McDuffie
- LCB: Jaire Alexander
- SS: Javon Bullard
- FS: Xavier McKinney
- RCB: Eric Stokes
It's unclear how much Hafley will use this alignment, but this is what it should look like heading into Family Night. TJ Slaton has been playing over Devonte Wyatt with the starters and will try to lock down that spot. Javon Bullard gets the nod over Evan Williams while Eric Stokes wins the battle against Eric Stokes. Eric Wilson also makes a surprise appearance over rookies Edgerrin Cooper and Ty'ron Hopper.
Defense: Nickel 4-2-5
- LDE: Preston Smith
- LDT: TJ Slaton
- RDT: Kenny Clark
- RDE: Rashan Gary
- LB: Quay Walker
- LB: Isaiah McDuffie
- LCB: Jaire Alexander
- Slot CB: Keisean Nixon
- SS: Javon Bullard
- FS: Xavier McKinney
- RCB: Eric Stokes
The Packers will probably spend more time in this alignment. I swapped out McDuffie for Keisean Nixon in the slot. However, don't be surprised if the Packers mix it up, including swapping out a lineman for a linebacker or even using McKinney, Bullard, and Williams together.
Specialists
- K: Anders Carlson
- P: Daniel Whelan
- LS: Matt Orzech
As of now, Anders Carlson squeaks out a victory over Greg Joseph. The two kickers are basically even in training camp, and I believe Green Bay will give the edge to the younger kicker if that holds. Matt Orzech also gets the nod over Peter Bowden, whom they just re-signed, but that could change as time goes on.
