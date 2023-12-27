Packers’ 10 Best Players Under 25 Years Old: The Future Of The Pack
The Green Bay Packers' primary goal in 2023 was to develop their young talent and determine which players could be a part of their long-term future. It's safe to say they've taken significant steps in accomplishing that task.
Green Bay still has some questions to answer, but their young core, especially on offense, has taken some significant steps forward in 2023. Dairyland Express has been ranking the rookies every week based on their production up to this point. Today, we look at every player under 25 years old on the roster and rank them based on their long-term potential. Let's dive right in at number ten.
10. Rasheed Walker (23)
It's been a roller coaster of a season for Rasheed Walker, but he's at a high point entering 2024. He looked like the fourth offensive tackle on the Packers' depth chart to begin the season, behind David Bakhtiari, Zach Tom and Yosh Nijman. However, he quickly surpassed Nijman and became the starting left tackle when Bakhtiari went down with another season-ending injury.
Walker experienced some highs and lows, including splitting time with Nijman due to the coach staff's concern about his abilities. However, he's retaken the full-time starting gig and is playing some of the best football of his career. It's unclear if he can become an elite left tackle, but he could turn himself into an average one if he continues on this trajectory.