Packer From Mid-2010s Could Return to Team in Free Agency
The Green Bay Packers are considering an exciting reunion with a former Packers legend.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers have been one of the most active teams in free agency so far. They made good use of their limited cap space to address positions of need. Perhaps the most glaring need heading into the offseason was the secondary. The Packers filled their safety void by breaking the bank for the Giant's safety Xavier McKinney.
However, they might not be done reshaping that position.
In fact, they are considering bringing back a familiar face. A name not only beloved in Green Bay but also in Buffalo, where he spent the last seven seasons: Micah Hyde.
Packers Rumors: Micah Hyde Potentially Returning to Green Bay
According to MJ Hurley of TDT Media, there is mutual interest between the Packers and Hyde for a reunion.
Hyde was a fifth-round pick by the Green Bay Packers out of Iowa in the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent the first four seasons of his career in Titletown, where he helped lead the Packers to four straight playoffs. He only missed one game throughout his Packers tenure, registering eight interceptions.
However, Hyde had the best years of his career in Buffalo, where he made one Pro Bowl and two All-Pro selections. He established himself as a fan favorite there until his contract expired this offseason. He was still effective in 14 games last year, playing over 500 snaps but only allowing 25 receptions. His versatility is still an asset to any team acquiring him despite being 33 years old.
A reunion with the Packers makes a ton of sense for both sides. Hyde's veteran leadership could prove to be valuable on his young Green Bay team.
