NFL Lawsuit Has Unique Impact on Jordan Love Extension Talks
The fate of the Packers’ future rests in Jordan Love’s hands over the next few years – if the front office can negotiate a way for him to stick around.
Love is due to be an unrestricted free agent next season, which of course means that the Green Bay front office is going to do whatever it takes to extend his contract within the coming year.
But that might not be so easy anymore.
Jordan Love’s Potential Extension Could Handcuff the Packers
An ongoing federal antitrust lawsuit of price gouging access to NFL Sunday Ticket could force the league to lose billions of dollars.
As of this week, a jury ordered the NFL to pay over $4 billion in damages. Of course, the NFL will appeal the decision and try to avoid paying so much money.
But if the price tag sticks, the salary cap would certainly be reduced – if not entirely eliminated.
If that happens, the Packers could be left holding the bag.
They’d be forced to pay Love an exorbitant amount of money with a reduced cap, which would leave them with much less money to pay his surrounding cast.
For context, both Jared Goff and Trevor Lawrence just signed contract extensions this offseason for north of $200 million total that will see them make $50 million or more in upcoming seasons.
If the cap is eliminated, Love could leverage his value on an open market that would force the Packers to pay him even more than he’s already projected to make.
And you could argue that Love hasn't deserved that type of money just yet, seeing as how he sat on the bench for the first two years of his career and didn't have a great start to last season.
But it feels like Green Bay doesn’t really have a choice in the matter.
Is there a world in which the franchise hits reset and drafts another quarterback after Love had such a promising finish to last season?
It would seem like that answer is an obvious no.
The fallout, then, would be trying to keep this team intact with not much breathing room to work with.
This situation still has a lot of moving parts that need to be finalized, but as of now, this isn’t good news for cheeseheads.
More Green Bay Packers Team News: