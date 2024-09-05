5 New Packers Who Will Dominate in Their Green Bay Debuts Against the Eagles
The Green Bay Packers have landed in Brazil and are making final preparations for their Week 1 showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.
While the Packers are banking on roster continuity to maintain their momentum from last season, they’re also counting on several new faces to make an immediate impact in their debuts. Let's check in on five Packers who are ready to dominate from the snap, starting against the Eagles.
Jordan Morgan
Among these newcomers, Jordan Morgan stands out. The Packers’ first-round pick is expected to play a significant role in their offensive line, particularly at right guard. Although the Packers have been tight-lipped about their exact plans for the position, it’s evident that Morgan is one of their top five offensive linemen.
Morgan, who played tackle throughout his college career, was initially slotted to compete on the outside during OTAs. However, with Rasheed Walker and Zach Tom solidifying the tackle spots, Morgan shifted inside to compete with Sean Rhyan at right guard.
He quickly earned first-team reps in training camp, displaying the athleticism and power that made him a first-round pick. Unfortunately, a minor injury set him back temporarily, but now that he’s fully healthy, he’s ready to make his presence felt.
Against a strong Eagles defense, Morgan’s ability to protect Jordan Love and open up lanes for the Packers' running game will be crucial. His debut in Week 1 should be a key moment for the team as they seek to take a step forward from last season. All signs point to Morgan making an immediate impact, showcasing the talent that made him the Packers’ first-round pick.