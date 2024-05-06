Newly Released QB Could Add to Packers' Backup Competition
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers are projected to start the 2024 season with the quarterback rotation of Jordan Love, Sean Clifford, and their most recent draft pick Michael Pratt out of Tulane. Even though this trio looks more than sufficient, the Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has said time and again that they want as many signal-callers as possible to create backup QB competition at training camp.
Fortunately for the Packers, an intriguing backup candidate just hit the market. The New England Patriots released Nathan Rourke on Monday to create space for their two incoming rookies, Drake Maye and Joe Milton.
An Intriguing Backup QB Option Just Became Available for the Packers
The Patriots had claimed Rourke off waivers in December 2023 and he was the backup to Bailey Zappe in the final few weeks of the season. In the 2023 offseason, Rourke was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars to a three-year contract but didn't appear in a game after undergoing foot surgery immediately.
Despite the fact that Rourke has yet to appear in an NFL game, he is worth bringing in to see what he is capable of. He is still only 25 years old and had a very promising season in the CFL before moving to the NFL.
In his final season in the CFL, he led the league in passer efficiency, completion percentage, and yards per game, breaking the all-time record for the highest completion percentage in a single season. He ended up winning the Most Outstanding Canadian award for his 2022 campaign.
Rourke has obviously not been able to translate that success to the NFL yet. However, the Packers' backup QB situation is not settled yet. Bringing in another promising signal-caller with upside could only help the team in the long run.
If Gutekunst is serious about having a real backup QB competition, Rourke is worth taking a look at before the season.