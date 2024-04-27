New Packers Draft Pick Makes Shocking Revelation After Being Selected
By Joe Summers
The Packers bolstered their offensive line by taking Duke OL Jacob Monk at pick No. 163, but the newest member of the organization apparently has a surprise weakness: cold water.
Monk suffers from cold urticaria, a rare condition that causes allergic reactions to cold water. He's a versatile offensive lineman with experience at both guard and center, though team assistants will need to be careful not to hand Monk a cold water bottle.
In 704 snaps for the Blue Devils in 2023, Monk allowed just one sack while playing the majority of those snaps at right guard.
Packers' Draft Pick Jacob Monk Has Rare Cold Water Allergy
Aside from the unique medical condition, Monk represents a great value as a fifth-round pick. He started for five years at Duke with over 3,600 career snaps, giving Green Bay's coaching staff an experienced, versatile lineman to deploy as they see fit.
He's an athletic prospect with a high football IQ, so he could serve as a backup long-term with the ability to start if necessary.
After taking Arizona OL Jordan Morgan in the first round, it's clear the Packers intended to revamp a young offensive line around rising star Jordan Love. They've got the foundation to contend for years to come, and finding late-round values like Monk can only help matters.
The coaching staff will just need to make sure to keep any cold water away from the rookie. There are much more significant red flags in prospects, though this is certainly one of the stranger ones that I've heard of in quite some time.
