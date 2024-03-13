New A.J. Dillon Rumor Emerges on Free Agency Day 3
A new rumor involving Green Bay Packers free agent running back A.J. Dillon has emerged.
The Green Bay Packers' running back group has been the talk of the NFL after the shocking swap of Aaron Jones for Josh Jacobs. However, little buzz has surrounded other free agent RB A.J. Dillon, who's now among the top third-tier players looking for new homes.
The radio silence on Dillon finally changed on Wednesday.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Dillon has "several options" he's considering outside of Green Bay. Those potential destinations include the New York Giants, Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys.
It's no surprise to see Dillon forgotten about to begin free agency with much exciting talent available. Now that the big names are off the board, though, the Boston College product is suddenly one of the biggest free agents to watch.
New York provides a chance for Dillon to contend for an RB1 role following Saquon Barkley's departure. Yet, the Giants also signed Devin Singletary earlier this week to a modest deal, so they may not pursue Dillon that aggressively.
The Colts likely can't offer that type of featured opportunity since they have a star ex-Badger Jonathan Taylor leading their backfield. A dual-RB approach did work for them in 2023, though, with Zack Moss filling in when Taylor was injured and still producing when he came back. Perhaps Dillon would take some of the short-yardage work to lessen Taylor's load.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys stand out as the clearest fit for Dillon. They have a pressing need for a running back capable of serving as their RB1, and while DIllon struggles with efficiency, he was still an asset to the Packers in the right scenarios.
Dallas is desperate for a solid back who can fill the void left behind by Tony Pollard, giving Dillon an obvious landing spot.
