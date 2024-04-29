Matt LaFleur Suffers Another Serious Injury During Packers' Offseason
The Green Bay Packers head coach suffered another serious injury in the offseason.
By Cem Yolbulan
Now that the 2024 NFL Draft is officially over, it's time to shift our focus entirely to the start of next season. With minicamps, training camps, and preseason scheduled to start in the upcoming weeks, we will be seeing more of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.
Even though LaFleur has obviously been heavily involved in the decision-making process throughout free agency and the NFL Draft, he has largely taken a backseat to general manager Brian Gutekunst, especially in front of the media. In his first remarks after the draft, LaFleur addressed a wide range of topics.
The most interesting aspect of the press conference for some Packers fans, however, was the apparent injury the head coach was clearly recovering from. During his time at the podium, LaFleur didn't move or use his left arm once. It turns out the 44-year-old has suffered a torn pectoral muscle during a bench press.
Packers HC Matt LaFleur Suffers Serious Injury During Offseason
According to Aaron Nagler of Cheesehead TV, the Packers head coach had surgery last week and was wearing a sling until recently.
This isn't the first serious injury LaFleur has suffered as the head coach in Green Bay. When he was hired in the 2019 offseason as a first-time head coach, he tore his Achilles playing basketball in the offseason, leading him to have surgery in the summer.
As painful as this injury sounds, we are glad to see LaFleur back out there in good spirits. He should be back to full health when training camp rolls out, hopefully leading this team to another postseason run.
On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Packers are slight underdogs (+185 to win the division) in the NFC North behind the Detroit Lions. They will need another strong performance from LaFleur to beat the odds and take down the Lions for the division crown.
