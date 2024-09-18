Matt LaFleur Reveals Surprise Injury News as Packers Begin Week 3 Prep
By Cem Yolbulan
As the Green Bay Packers are preparing for their Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, all eyes are understandably on Jordan Love and whether he will be able to suit up. If he can't, the game still provides a ton of intrigue as it sets up a revenge opportunity for Malik Willis.
Yet, there is much more on head coach Matt LaFleur's plate than just the quarterback situation. In fact, the latest injury report on Wednesday paints a more complicated picture in Green Bay than initially thought.
Packers insider Tom Silverstein reported that due to the wear and tear on some veterans, LaFleur kept them as limited participants or out in practice.
NFL News: Multiple Packers Veterans Did Not Participate in Wednesday's Practice
LaFleur added that he wants his team to be ready to play in yet another hot game on Sunday in Tennessee. According to the latest weather report, Nashville is going to be a high of 94 degrees on game day.
Accordingly, Kenny Clark, Kingsley Enagbare, Josh Jacobs, Tucker Kraft, and Rasheed Walker were limited participants. Offensive linemen Elgton Jenkins and Jordan Morgan, cornerback Carrington Valentine, and wide receiver Jayden Reed reportedly didn't participate in practice.
As of right now, there isn't much cause for concern but this is worth monitoring in the upcoming days. Reed's status is especially noteworthy as he was questionable to play in Week 2 due to calf and shin issues. He ended up suiting up against the Colts but wasn't particularly impactful. If his injury is still persisting, he might once again be limited on Sunday. Let's hope he can ramp up by then.